'Serial killer murdering elected govts': AAP's new attack on BJP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring against elected governments and toppling them using the same tactics such as ED and CBI raids. He alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments.

"They toppled several govts in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it," said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal also proposed to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove "no AAP MLA has broken away".

"It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here," Kejriwal added.

"All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi's AAP govt, ours is the most popular govt, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They will fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has bought 277 MLAs till now and questioned how the saffron party had so much money to buy MLAs.

"All this money from GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inflation is being spent for two things - buying MLAs and to write off loans of billionaire friends of the government," said Kejriwal.

"We've calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would've given Rs 20 cr to each MLA then they've bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crores. That's why there's inflation as they're using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man

AAP has alleged that the BJP is trying to bribe 40 MLAs to dump the party in an attempt to topple Arvind Kejriwal's government.