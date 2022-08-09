BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of Bihar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Aug 09: Accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the people of Bihar and the BJP, president of the saffron party's state unit Sanjay Jaiswal Tuesday said whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people & the BJP.

Addressing a presser after Nitish Kumar announced to walk out of NDA, BJP said, "We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP. We won more seats despite that Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people and the BJP. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, who was present in the press conference, said people of the state will not tolerate it.

Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh raised questions over the political moves of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking how the JD(U) leader would justify an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which he has often called "corrupt".

BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey also accused Nitish of being "opportunistic" and said those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.

Let's begin a new chapter, says Nitish Kumar to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier in the day, Nitish met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U). Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.