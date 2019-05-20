BJD set to return to power in Odisha, but BJP will make gains

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, may 20: Naveen Patnaik will return to power in Odisha, but the BJP would make major inroads in the state, an exit poll conducted by a media organisation has predicted.

The channel claimed that there would be a split or tactical vote for the Biju Janata Dal in both the state as well as in the Lok Sabha elections. The Sambad Kanak News Exit Poll said that the BJP will win in 8-12 seats in the Lok Sabha. The BJD's tally would drop from 20 it had won in 2014 to 6-9 in 2019. The Congress will win one seat, the poll predicted.

On the candidature of Baijayant Panda, the poll says that he would be defeated by the BJD in Kendrapara. The BJP on the other hand will win comfortably in western and northern Odisha, the poll claimed.

The Congress on the other hand is ahead in Nabarangpur, the exit poll said. The channel however said that there would be a very tight contest in six seats including Puri and Cuttack.