Biryani, Masala Dosa top most ordered dishes on Swiggy in 2022
The top five most-ordered items on Swiggy, after chicken biryani, were masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, and butter naan.
New Delhi, Dec 16: People's love for Biryani remained loyal this year with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute. Customers found comfort in ordering the classic Masala Dosa again and again making it No 2 amongst the most ordered dishes.
"Nashta+Tiffin+Chai Time was made special with Samosa taking the pole position. More than 40 lakh crispy tikona yumminess were ordered and devoured," according to Swiggy.
Firangi Flavour profiles saw an uptake with orders of Sushi, Mexican Bowls, Korean Spicy Ramen and Italian pasta growing.
Late Night cravings - extinguished with Popcorn. 22 lakh orders of Popcorn were placed; a majority of which were post 10 p.m!!
"Meethe mein Kya tha - Loyalists stuck to their forever favourite Gulab Jamun which was the top dessert ordered 27 lakh times. Sweet dreams were also made of Rasmalai with 16 lakh orders and Choco Lava Cake with over 10 lakh orders. We all screamed for Ice cream with Choco Chip, Alphonso Mango and Tender Coconut being the most ordered," Swiggy said.
Food items Swiggy'd in 2022
Top
most
ordered
videshi
dishes:
Italian
Pasta,
Pizza,
Mexican
Bowl,
Spicy
Ramen
and
Sushi
Top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy: Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, Mingles Bucket.
Top 10 most ordered desserts on Swiggy: Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge.
Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens: North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian.
What did India need "quickly"
The
Quick
club
-
Over
5
crore
orders
and
counting
just
from
Bangalore,
Delhi
and
Mumbai
India runs on Coffee & Tea - Customers fueled themselves by ordering Chai and Coffee variants on Instamart.
Sabse
Zyada
Order:
First
amongst
equals
was
a
user
from
Gurgaon
having
ordered
groceries
1,542
times
on
Instamart.
Instant
noodles
and
full-cream
milk
topped
his
grocery
list
Magar Sabse Bada Rupaiya - A user from Bangalore spent Rs 16.6 Lakhs on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart, the most by a single user.
Ice Ice Baby: Bangalore might have the coolest weather but it still ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together.
Swiggy Genie Ka Jadoo
Most orders by a single User - A user from Bhubaneswar made 2,707 orders this year!
All day I dream about is food - The most popular request on Genie was for food items!