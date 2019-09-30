Biryani chain Arsalan's owner arrested on the charges of playing poker

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 30: The owner of a biryani chain was among 14 people arrested during raids at poker clubs in Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted simultaneous raids at poker clubs in Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani areas on Saturday evening, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murli Dhar told news agency PTI.

"14 people were arrested from two poker clubs during the raids. Poker dice and playing cards were seized," he said.

The owner of the biryani chain and six others were arrested during a raid at a club on Camac Street, the officer said, adding that board money amounting to Rs. 94,300 was seized.

During the second raid at another club on AJC Bose Road, seven people were arrested and Rs. 90,000, poker dice and playing cards were seized, he said.

43 persons in UP booked for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus

Around 400 poker chips, a digital video recorder with a router and 12 packs of playing cards and documents showing transaction details of the accused with the gambling dens have been seized, the officer said.