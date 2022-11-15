Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Who are Santhals? Tribal freedom fighters who fought for their land and people

New Delhi, Nov 15: India celebrates 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' (Tribal Pride Day) on November 15 to honour tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda who is revered as 'Bhagwan' by tribal communities across the country.

Who is Birsa Munda?

Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government, and became a legendary figure, often referred to as 'Bhagwan'. He organized and led the tribal movement, giving a call for "Ulgulan" (revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity.

He was born on November 15 and belonged to the Munda tribe of Chhotanagpur. Munda started a tribal Millenarian Movement in the Bengal Presidency, which is the present day Jharkhand.

Due to poverty, Birsa shifted to his maternal uncle's 'Ayubhatu' where he studied in a missionary school.

He was advised by his teacher to enroll in the German Mission School but on the pre-condition that he had to convert to Christianity. He was renamed Bisra David and later to Bisra Daud after the conversion.

He studied in the school for a few years and then left.

Between 1886 and 1890, the period of the German and Roman Catholic Christian, Bisra studied at Chaibasa. However, in the wake of the freedom struggle his father withdrew him from the school and left the place. Later the family also reverted to their original tribal religious customs.

Renounce Christianity Worship One God: Munda's Message to Tribe

Not only did he preach the new religion, but also mobilised people to form the Guerrilla Army to end the British rule. His slogan 'Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana' is still remembered in Odisha, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The slogan translated to English means 'let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom will be established'.

In the year 1895, Birsa told his tribe to renounce Christianity and advised them to worship one God. He later on said that the reign of Queen Victoria was over and the Munda Raj had begun.

Following this, his followers began a series of attacks on places loyal to the British such as police stations and shops. They also killed two police constables and razed the homes of local shopkeepers.

The British then set a reward of Rs 500 on Birsa and also sent an army over. Nearly 150 people to crush the rebellion. While the army managed to kill scores of people, Bisra managed to escape. He was, however, arrested later and sent to jail.

His Death

On June 9, 1900, he died in jail while his trial was still on. The movement faded after his death, but 8 years later the British government introduced the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) which prohibited the transfer of tribal lands to non-tribals and protected the proprietary rights of the owners.

His legacy continues to live on and the tribals in Karnataka and Jharkhand celebrate his birth anniversary on November 15. There are many organisations and institutions that are named after him.

They are Birsa Agricultural University, Birsa Institute of Technology, Birsa College Khunti, Birsa Institute of Technology Sindri, Sidho Kanho Birsha University, Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Birsa Munda Airport, Birsa Munda Central Jail, Birsa Seva Dal, Birsa Munda Tribal University.

BJP Government's Initiative to Keep His Legacy Alive

Noting his contribution, the BJP government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision last year to celebrate his birthday as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. Thus keeping his legacy alive.

PM Modi's Tribute Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary and said the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

In a recorded video address, PM Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefited from them and their lives have become easier. He noted that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to recognise their contributions.