Birbhum Violence: West Bengal BJP MPs to meet PM Modi over breakfast on Mar 30

New Delhi, Mar 28: BJP MPs from West Bengal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast on Wednesday. The meeting comes after the ruling TMC and the BJP came to blows after heated arguments over the Birbhum killings, prompting the speaker to suspend five saffron party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was also accused of busting the nose of a rival MLA.

The assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. He also said that some Trinamool Congress legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House.

Meanwhile, a woman who had suffered burns in the petrol bomb attack in Bogtui village in Birbhum district last week died in a hospital on Monday, raising the toll to nine.

Some eight people were burnt to death in the early hours of March 21, after unknown assailants attacked some 10 houses in Bogtui village near Rampurhat with petrol bombs setting them on fire.

The attack is suspected to have been planned as a revenge for the murder of a local TMC leader with its roots in rivalry over illegal sand mining.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 19:05 [IST]