Bill to merge 3 MCD polls into one to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, Mar 25: Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Bill. It seeks to merge three Municipal Corporations of Delhi into one.

Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up the Finance Bill, 2022 and Private Members' Business today. In the Rajya Sabha also the Private Members' Business will be taken up today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to present a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi, "The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022".

Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava informed that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

He also informed that the Centre is planning to "unify" the three civic bodies and hence did not announce the poll schedule.

The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 8:51 [IST]