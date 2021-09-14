Bill against Neet exams

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 14: The bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET test has been sent to the Governor and then the exemption will be sent to the President, said health Minister Ma.Subramanian Mega special vaccination camp is scheduled to be held again on the 17th in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the Genetic Analysis Laboratory at the Public Health Laboratory at DMS Complex, Chennai. The Chief Minister then issued appointment orders to 91 persons on compassionate grounds in the public health sector. Minister for People's Welfare and health Subramanian, Minister Thamo Anparasan, Central Chennai MP Dayanithi maran were present on the occasion including health Secretary Radhakrishnan and legislators were also present.

Minister Subramaniam, who later met reporters said in the past.

The corona test samples were sent to laboratories like Bangalore and Hyderabad to study the corona variant. It took more than 1 month to get the study results and the extra cost. A sample cost at least 5 thousand. That is why a genetic analysis laboratory is planned to be set up in Tamil Nadu and is currently being set up at the DMS campus at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

He said the state government has set up a genetic analysis laboratory in Tamil Nadu for the first time in India.

Also, I would like to convey the sad news and deepest condolences to the students who committed suicide. The Minister said that he was considering giving counseling over the phone to the students who had written the exam and that the bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam had been sent to the Governor and then action would be taken to get the exemption also will sent to the President.

The AIADMK is lying that Minister Subramaniam had said in his DMK election manifesto that he would abolish NEET within 24 hours of coming to power. He criticized the BJP for saying that the NEET exemption bill had been passed in the first session and that the BJP should realize that the people who criticize NEET as an exemption play will not always be accepted.

We have asked the Central Government to send 50 lakh vaccines per week. The Government of Tamil Nadu has 17 lakh vaccines in stock. * We are going to hold a special camp in Tamil Nadu again on the 17th of this month.

Also, the students affected by the corona are currently in good health and there is a fearless environment among the students. Minister Subramaniam said that the Chief Minister will soon announce the opening of schools from Class 1 to Class 8.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 13:20 [IST]