Bihar Unlock 3: Nitish Kumar eases COVID curbs, allows all offices to function at 100% capacity from 23 June

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, June 21: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday eased COVID restrictions further, keeping in mind the COVID situation in the state.

He annouced that the relaxations will come into effect from June 23 and remain in place till July 6. However, the night curfew will remain.

''All government and private offices will operate with full staffing, shops will remain open till 7 pm and night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens will be open between 6 am and noon,'' the chief minister said on Twitter while emphasising that the need to remain cautious continues.

Here are the new guidelines

The public transport will run with only 50% of the capacity.

All kinds of educational institutions will remain shut.

All religious sites will be closed.

All kinds of social, political entertainment, sports, educational events will be banned.

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies.

A maximum of 25 persons will be permitted in funeral/shraddha karma.

In addition, shops selling agricultural and essential food items like fruits and vegetables will be open daily till 7 p.m.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will be closed for now.