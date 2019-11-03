Bihar: Two killed in stampede during Chhath puja in Aurangabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Nov 03: Two children were killed and few others were injured in a stampede broke out during Chhath Puja in Bihar's Aurangabad on Saturday. The deceassed were a six-year-old from Patna's Bihta and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur.

The incident occurred when devotees were returning after observing the Chhath puja at Suryakund. As per reports, authorities moved quickly to control the situation when it first came to their notice.

District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan met the relatives of deceased children.

The incident occurred due to huge number of devotees who unexpected turned up at the Chhath puja venue on the occasion. Inadequate crowd control measures also contributed to the incident.

An ex-gratia of an unknown sum was also promised by the authorities to the families of the victims.