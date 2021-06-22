YouTube
    Bihar STET Result 2021 out: Cut off, Merit List

    Patna, June 22: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET 2019 result for Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu on 21 June 2021 at biharboardonline.com.

    Bihar STET Result 2021

    The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of of BSEB STET 2018 website i.e. bsebstet2019.in.

    STET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and around 1.78 lakh participated in it. Out of total, the results of 12 subjects were declared in March in which a total of 1,27,000 appeared. STET result is released by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Education Department.

    The results of three subjects - Urdu, Sanskrit and Science were pending.

    • Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in URL in the search box.
    • Click on the Results section on the homepage.
    • Or, you can also click on the direct notification being displayed on the home page to check the Bihar STET 2021 results.
    • As you enter the link, it will prompt for Registration Number, Roll Number, Password Date of Birth, etc.
    • Enter the required details
    • The STET Bihar September Exam 2021 Result will be displayed.
    • You can take a print out of the result for future reference.

    Bihar STET Cut off Marks 2021

    The BSEB STET 2021 category -wise cut off marks are different for the STET exam. Generally, the cut-off marks depend upon the exam type, male/female, difficulty level, candidate's category i.e. General, SC, BC, ST, others. A candidate who fulfills the expected cut-off criteria has a high chance of qualifying for the examination.

    Bihar STET Merit List 2021

    In the list of merit, details of selected candidates will appear in the order from the highest-scoring marks to the bottom.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 0:16 [IST]
