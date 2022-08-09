If BJP allowed to become stronger, people may lose their voting right: Akhilesh Yadav

TMC welcomes Nitish's decision to ditch BJP, says \"no political party in NDA is safe\"

How Opposition Parties reacted to Nitish Kumar's U-turn on BJP

Bihar political crisis: The developments of the day in 10 points

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 09: In a day of fast-moving developments, Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan -- first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the State once again.

Kumar's move, a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left the ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

Timeline for Bihar's change of Government:

· JD(U) MPs and MLAs converge at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence for a meeting - 11 AM

· MLAs of the opposition RJD, the largest party in the state assembly, hold a parallel meeting - 11.15 AM

· RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising Left and Congress, meet at former CM Rabri Devi's residence, where MLAs sign a letter of support for Nitish Kumar - 1 PM

· JD(U) hails Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the "leadership of a new coalition", Left iterates its support for him in an alliance sans BJP. - 2 PM

· Kumar meets Governor Phagu Chauhan, tenders his resignation, following which he says that he has quit as "NDA's chief minister" - 4 PM

· Nitish Kumar reaches former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's house to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - 4.45 PM

· Kumar returns to Raj Bhavan with the Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, armed with a letter of support for the JD(U) and other parties - 5.20 PM

· Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government in Bihar for an Eighth time - 6 PM

· Nitish Kumar tells media that the 'Mahagathbandhan' has the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs: Bihar CMO - 6.20 PM.

· The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan: RJD announces - 8.09 pm