Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 update: Likely this week

All efforts are on to declare the Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 this week. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

There has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results and the anxiety among the candidates has only increased. Officials say that attempts are being made to declare the results, but there has been some delay. An official notification would be out soon, the officials also said.

Around 11 lakh candidates have registered and appeared for the Bihar Constable Examination. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 constables have to be recruited by means of the examination. Candidates who clear the written test would be called for the subsequent rounds. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next round. Candidates are awaited to keep checking for the official notification on csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2017:

  • Go to csbc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on relevant link
  • Enter all the required details such as roll number and password in the space provided
  • Submit
  • View results
  • Download
  • Take a print out

Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 8:15 [IST]
