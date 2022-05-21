YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: PM Modi expresses grief over 37 deaths in lightning; Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incidents of thunderstorms and lightning in many districts of Bihar wherein many people lost their lives.

    Bihar: PM Modi expresses grief over 37 deaths in lightning; Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

    In a tweet, Modi prayed to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. He said, the local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work.

    Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees each to next of the kin of those killed in hailstorms in different parts of the state. Kumar ordered free treatment for injured people.

    37 people were killed and 13 others injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in different districts of state. Nitish Kumar instructed disaster management department to conduct assessment studies about the loss of houses, while the agriculture department would assess the loss of crops.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bihar

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X