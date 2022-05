At ‘Yuva Shivir’ PM Modi says India emerging as nation ready for future

PM Modi to attend Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA

Watch: Madhavan says when PM Modi started digital economy, all dubbed it as a disaster

PM Modi to visit Japan on May 23 for Quad Leaders’ Summit

Every political party must be forced to take part in politics of development: PM Modi

Bihar: PM Modi expresses grief over 37 deaths in lightning; Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incidents of thunderstorms and lightning in many districts of Bihar wherein many people lost their lives.

In a tweet, Modi prayed to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. He said, the local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work.

बिहार के कई जिलों में आंधी एवं बिजली गिरने की घटनाओं में कई लोगों की मृत्यु से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees each to next of the kin of those killed in hailstorms in different parts of the state. Kumar ordered free treatment for injured people.

37 people were killed and 13 others injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in different districts of state. Nitish Kumar instructed disaster management department to conduct assessment studies about the loss of houses, while the agriculture department would assess the loss of crops.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:33 [IST]