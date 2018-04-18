Bihar: Lalu Prasad's elder son Taj Pratap Yadav gets engaged to Aishwarya Rai

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap who is a 12th pass got engaged to Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of politician Chandrika Prasad Rai during a grand ceremony at a 5-star hotel in Patna on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 people were present at the hotel when Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai exchanged the rings.

The couple had recently met at the Patna airport when Tej Pratap was returning from New Delhi after meeting his father while Aishwarya was leaving for the national capital. The duo met at the airport and clicked some photographs together. They sat in VIP lounge of Patna airport for some time and spoke to each other. A few relatives of Aishwarya, too, were present there.

Twenty-five-year-old Aishwarya was chosen by Rabri Devi, who met her parents in mid-March at their Patna residence to finalise the marriage.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, will not be present for his son's engagement.

This is the first time that any ceremony in his family is taking place in Lalu's absence.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day