Patna, Oct 16: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over developmental issues in the state saying he was tired and couldn't handle the state.

Lashing out at CM Nitish Kumar over unemployment, education and health infrastructure in the state, Tejashwi accused Nitish Kumar of making excuses instead of delivering governance to the people of the state.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and can not handle the state. He does not want to talk about development, unemployment, education, health infrastructure and poverty. Bihar is a landlocked state hence industries can not be set up resulting in no job creation," the RJD leader said.

The attack comes days after the RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency to contest the upcoming state elections. Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Chief Ministerial face of the grand-alliance or "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

Earlier, Tejashwi had filed nomination papers from Raghopur seat which he represented in the assembly last time. He was accompanied by elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and senior party leader Bhola Rai.

Soon after filing the nomination papers, he said, "We will fulfil our promises. We will form the government. We are hopeful that the people of Bihar will elect us."

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.