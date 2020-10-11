Bihar Election 2020: List of BJP star campaigners for phase 1

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of assembly election scheduled to be held on October 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list.

BJP MPs including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Manoj Tiwari, Giriraj Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav will also campaign during the first phase of election.

Union Ministers Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Dharmendra Pradhan are also among the star campaigners for the BJP.

Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, Radha Mohan Singh, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Babu Lal Marandi, Nand Kishor Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Sushil Singh, Chhedi Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Janak Chamar, Samrat Chaudhary, Vivek Thakur and Nivedita Singh will also campaign for BJP during the election.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance. The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.