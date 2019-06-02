Bihar cabinet expansion: 8 JD(U) leaders take oath as ministers

Patna, June 02: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expanded Bihar cabinet on Sunday with Eight new ministers taking the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Governor Lalji Tandon.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, the JD(U) decided against joining the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," the Bihar CM had said.

Nitish, however, attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan and also told media that he was not thinking much over ministerial berth, stressing that his party was fully in the NDA.