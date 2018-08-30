Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018 to be declared in September, how to check

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The matric exams were held in July and the result of Class 12 or Intermediate exams were released on August 26.

As per reports, the result of Class 10 will be out in September. The dates are however yet to be confirmed.

In the annual exam, as many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared of which, 12.11 lakh passed. A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have registered second division. The third division was received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh females.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed. The How to check Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018 once declared will be available on bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018

Go to bsebssresult.com , biharboard.online or biharboardonline.gov.in

, or Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout