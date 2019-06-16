  • search
    Bihar: After acute Encephalitis Syndrome, heat wave kills 12 in Gaya

    New Delhi, June 16: After Acute Encephalitis Syndrome led to the death of 66 children in Bihar, as many as 12 people died on Saturday at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya due to severe heat stroke while 25 others remain to be admitted for the same.

    Aurangabad Sub-division officer Pradeep Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anoop Kumar reached the district hospital with the forces to tackle any with untoward incident.

    Bihar: After acute Encephalitis Syndrome, heat wave kills 12 in Gaya
    Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur.PTI Photo

    Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan said,''It's very unfortunate that people have died due to heat stroke.I advise ppl to avoid moving out of house till temperature reduces.Intense heat affects brain&leads to various health issues.''

    4 passengers on Kerala Express die in UP of 'unbearable' heat: Report

    Gaya District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh told news agency ANI, "Out of the 12, seven were from Gaya, two from Aurangabad, one from Chatra, one from Sheikhpura and one from Nawada. 25 patients are admitted here, efforts on to bring them back to normalcy."

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences to the families, while DM Abhishek Singh said, "Families of the deceased will be given an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each. Those belonging to BPL categories are being given Rs 20,000 each for the last rites."

