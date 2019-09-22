Biggest reason behind terrorism in Kashmir are Article 370 and Article 35A: Rajnath Singh

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dared Pakistan to send terrorists to Kashmir now that the situation there has changed. Singh said that terrorism left Kashmir bleeding and termed Article 370 as a 'lacerating wound'.

"The biggest cause which gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir are Article 370 and Article 35A. This terrorism bloodied Kashmir. Let's see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce?" Singh said.

Singh had last month said that BJP has abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for development and now talks will be held with Pakistan only on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) and not on Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as Article 370 is concerned, it was a 'nasoor' (lacerating wound)) in the Constitution which bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth - our Kashmir," he said today.

Singh lauded PM Modi for working towards the development of India.

"Everyone dreams. People say that they dream but it doesn't become a reality but our PM Narendra Modi did it and showed that we dream too but we dream with eyes wide open. Therefore our dream became a reality," he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the decision to scrap Article 370 was not that of the government, but of the people of India. Prime Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to suffer because of the wrong policies of the previous governments. PM said the decision to abrogate Article 370 is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.