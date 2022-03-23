YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bibhum violence: Won’t spare anyone involved says Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the Birbhum violence. She would visit Rampurhat in Birbhum tomorrow.

    Bibhum violence: Won’t spare anyone involved says Mamata Banerjee

    Violence had erupted this week in which 8 people including six women and two children were charred to death. We condemn the incident and won't spare anyone involved. Will take strong action, she further added.

    Meanwhile the Calcutta High Court has taken note of the case and will hear the case today. The court observed that the matter is serious in nature. The Bengal BJP had moved court seeking action against the culprits.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bank west bengal

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X