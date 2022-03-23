For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Bibhum violence: Won’t spare anyone involved says Mamata Banerjee
India
New Delhi, Mar 23: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the Birbhum violence. She would visit Rampurhat in Birbhum tomorrow.
Violence had erupted this week in which 8 people including six women and two children were charred to death. We condemn the incident and won't spare anyone involved. Will take strong action, she further added.
Meanwhile the Calcutta High Court has taken note of the case and will hear the case today. The court observed that the matter is serious in nature. The Bengal BJP had moved court seeking action against the culprits.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 14:05 [IST]