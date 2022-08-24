Bhupendra Chaudhary likely to be UP BJP chief

UP: 2 cousin sisters kill self after being scolded by brother

New Delhi, Aug 24: Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to be appointed the BJP's state unit chief, sources said on Wednesday.

Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening, they said. Chaudhary will replace Swatantar Dev Singh, who has been made the minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

With the chief minister hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary as the party's state chief.