    Bhupendra Chaudhary likely to be UP BJP chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to be appointed the BJP's state unit chief, sources said on Wednesday.

    Bhupendra Chaudhary

    Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening, they said. Chaudhary will replace Swatantar Dev Singh, who has been made the minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

    With the chief minister hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary as the party's state chief.

