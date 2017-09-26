BHU violence: NHRC issues notices to UP govt, VC over eve-teasing complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and BHU Vice-Chancellor on inaction over eve-teasing complaint and harsh police action against students.

In a statement to the media, the NHRC said: "Suo motu cognizance taken in subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by UP police.

Notices issued to Chief Secy, DGP UP and BHU VC calling for a detailed report in the matter. The response is expected within 4 weeks."

The development comes hours after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence on the campus.

A number of students were hurt when clashes broke out between the police and students of BHU after the students started protesting against alleged molestation of a girl.

The students alleged that the police thrashed them and dragged them by the hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

