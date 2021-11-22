BHU UET, PET result: Check date and direct link to download

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) result will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the result by the end of November. The BHU UET and PET exams were conducted between September 28 and 30 and on October 1,2,3,4,6 and 9. The exams were conducted in the Computer Based test, hybrid and OMR based modes.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm)," a notification by the NTA read.

The provisional answer key was released on November 3 and objections were allowed to be raised until November 5. The final answer key will be released along with the results. The BHU UET, PET 2021 result once released will be available on bhuet.nta.nic.in.

