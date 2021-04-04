Bhopal: 11-year-old boy found dead, cops suspect accidental strangulation with soft toys

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Apr 4: An 11-year-old boy was found dead with the tails of two soft toys around his neck in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, with police on Sunday claiming it may be a case of accidental strangulation.

The child was living with his uncle and aunt in Damkheda area and the incident happened on Friday when the two had gone for work and the deceased was at home with the couple''s two and three year old children, said Kolar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel.

TMC worker stabbed to death in West Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

"A 12-year-old girl from the neighbourhood who arrived to play there saw the boy lying unconscious. The boy''s uncle was informed, who rushed home and took the minor to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Patel said.

"The boy''s uncle has told us he found the minor with the tails of two soft toys wrapped around his neck. It is suspected the boy may have accidentally tightened the tails around his neck and got strangled. We have registered a case and are awaiting the post mortem report," the official said.