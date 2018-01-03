Bhima Koregaon violence: RSS appeals for unity and harmony

The Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) condemned violence in Bhima Koregaon and called it 'despicable'. The right-wing organisation appeals to the public to maintain unity and harmony in the society. Dr.Manmohan Vaidya, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh, issued a statement after violence spread to different cities of Maharashtra.

"The recent incidents at Koregaon, Pune and various other places in Maharashtra are very sad and painful. RSS strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable.

Those who are found guilty should be punished as per law. Some forces are trying to create hatred and animosity among communities. The people should not fall prey to such nefarious tactics. RSS appeals to the public to maintain unity and harmony in the society, which have always been the top priority for RSS."

Earlier, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuan Kharge said, "Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. We need to find out who has instigated the further protests. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state."

Violence has gripped parts of Maharashtra after the anniversary celebrations of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions, even as a statewide bandh called today to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence, witnessed stray protests by Dalits.

OneIndia News