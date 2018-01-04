Bhima Koregaon violence: FIR against Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid for provocative speech

An FIR is registered against Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 and 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune for their alleged provocative speeches at an event in Bhima Koregaon.

Ravindra Kadam, Joint CP, Pune, said, "Speeches of Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid will be probed."

The Deccan Gymkhana police station had received a complaint against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event at Shaniwar Wada on December 31. The event was organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31. The complaint was forwarded to the Vishrambaug police station, under the jurisdiction of which Shaniwar Wada fell, for further action.

According to the complainants -- Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond -- Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event. Bikkad and Dhond, both locals, approached the Deccan Gymkhana police station with an application and demanded the registration of a case against Mevani and Khalid for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities.

"Mevani provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city," according to the complaint.

The clashes broke out at Bhima-Koregaon, about 30 km from Pune city, between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindutva organisations during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.

