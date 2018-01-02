Bhima Koregaon violence: Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh

As caste violence gripped Maharashtra a day after clashes between two groups in Bhima Koregaon, Dalit organisations have called for a day bandh on Wednesday.

Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally after protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur which affected local train services.

Section 144 has been imposed in few parts of Aurangabad and Pune rural, says Maharashtra DGP, reported News18.

According to TV reports, shops and schools are shut in Vikhroli. Shops and business establishments were shut and a senior journalist of a national news channel was attacked as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has tweeted requesting people not to believe rumours on social media. The police tweeted that traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It's moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district. "A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry," Fadnavis said, a day after a youth died as a group, opposed to the celebrations due to the "British victory" in the battle, clashed with Dalits rallying their way to the battle memorial.

(With agency inputs)