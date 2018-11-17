Bhima Koregaon violence case: Activist Varavara Rao arrested

Hyderabad, Nov 17: Activist P Varavara Rao was arrested from his home in Hyderabad today after his house arrest for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to an end.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune Police) Shivaji Bodakhe said an extension of his house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court expired on 15 November.

"Rao's house arrest extension given by Hyderabad High Court ends today and in addition to that, his another petition before court is also disposed of by Hyderabad Court. Hence, he has been arrested by Pune Police and will be produced before Pune court," he said.

Rao had been arrested in August after a raid at his home and the houses of his family members and friends, including a journalist, by the Pune Police.

Nine activists across the country had been raided by the Pune Police for alleged Maoist links; five of them were arrested, including Varavara Rao.

According to the police, Rao is allegedly connected with the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), which has been declared unlawful in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana for allegedly being a front of the CPI (Maoist).​ Rao was arrested for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.