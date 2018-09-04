Bhima Koregaon Raids: PIL against top cop for disclosing evidence in press conference

Mumbai, Sep 4: A PIL has been filed PIL filed in Bombay High Court seeking action against Param Bir Singh, ADG Pune Police, under contempt of court for disobeying the order of the Magistrate and disclosing evidence in a press conference. Matter to be heard on September 7.

Param Bir Singh displayed letters allegedly exchanged by some of the arrested activists on August 31st. He said that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

Also Read: Evidences show clear link between arrested activists and Maoists: Maharashtra Police

PB Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police quoted a letter by Rona Wilson to comrade Prakash in the press conference.

Also Read: Police 'concocted' letter to criminalise me, rights activist: Sudha Bharadwaj

However, Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the five activists arrested in multi-city raids by the Maharashtra Police, has outrightly rejected the claims made by the investigating agency and said a purported letter implicating her was "totally concocted" to criminalise her and human rights organisations. The police had Friday claimed that Bharadwaj had written to one "Com Prakash".