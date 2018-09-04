  • search

Bhima Koregaon Raids: PIL against top cop for disclosing evidence in press conference

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 4: A PIL has been filed PIL filed in Bombay High Court seeking action against Param Bir Singh, ADG Pune Police, under contempt of court for disobeying the order of the Magistrate and disclosing evidence in a press conference. Matter to be heard on September 7.

    Param Bir Singh, ADG Pune Police. Courtesy: ANI news
    Param Bir Singh, ADG Pune Police. Courtesy: ANI news

    Param Bir Singh displayed letters allegedly exchanged by some of the arrested activists on August 31st. He said that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

    Also Read: Evidences show clear link between arrested activists and Maoists: Maharashtra Police

    PB Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police quoted a letter by Rona Wilson to comrade Prakash in the press conference.

    Also Read: Police 'concocted' letter to criminalise me, rights activist: Sudha Bharadwaj

    However, Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the five activists arrested in multi-city raids by the Maharashtra Police, has outrightly rejected the claims made by the investigating agency and said a purported letter implicating her was "totally concocted" to criminalise her and human rights organisations. The police had Friday claimed that Bharadwaj had written to one "Com Prakash".

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon maharashstra

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue