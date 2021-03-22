YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhima Koregaon case: NIA court refuses bail to Stan Swamy

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 22: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday rejected the bail plea filed by tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

    Stan Swamy
    Stan Swamy

    Additional sessions court judge Judge DE Kothalikar rejected bail pleas of 83-year-old Stan Swamy on merits as well as on medical grounds.

    Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest, and activist was arrested from Ranchi in October 2020 and has since been lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

    As per his lawyers, Stan Swamy is suffering from Parkinson's disease and he has lost the ability to hear from both his ears. He also suffers from several other ailments.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed Stan Swamy's bail plea saying the probe had revealed that Stan Swamy was a staunch supporter of organisations such as ''Vistapan Virodhi Jan Vikas Andolan'' and ''People's Union for Civil Liberties'', which were working as "fronts of the CPI (Maoist)".

      Anil Deshmukh Corruption row: NCP says 'no need for resignation'| Oneindia News

      Stan Swamy's lawyer Sharif Shaikh had argued that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish Stan Swamy's connection to the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case.

      More BHIMA KOREGAON News

      Read more about:

      bhima koregaon

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X