Bharat Bandh on 27th September 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

Bharath Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar National Highway

New Delhi, Sep 27: Around 500 organisations, including national political parties, trade unions, farmers' associations, youth, teachers, labourers and others, have joined the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday to mark the one year passage of the NDA government's three farm laws.

The bandh will be observed between 6 am and 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions remained closed throughout the country, the SKM said.

"Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union said.

Highways Blocked

The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway has been blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers, agitating against farm laws.The Bharat Bandh is being supported by over 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

The Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand governments have extended support to the bandh.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, SAD-Sanyukt, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Swaraj India and others have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.