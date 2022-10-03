'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is historic and people want to join, says Ramesh

Cong will emerge in aggressive avatar with Bharat Jodo Yatra, will not be taken for granted: Jairam Ramesh

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 14: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya on October 6 and has already arrived in Mysore for her participation.

Informing this, party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday also said that the yatra has gathered a lot of support in Bengaluru and is a 'historic yatra'.

"In the last 3 days, Bharat Jodo Yatra in BJP-ruled Karnataka has gathered a lot of support. This shows that it's a historic yatra and people want to join it. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join this yatra in Mandya on October 6," ANI quoted Jairam Ramesh as saying.

Braving rains, Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Mysuru; video goes viral

According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon and will participate in the yatra on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the yatra has been stopped for two days-Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gnadhi reached Bengaluru on Friday.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 16:02 [IST]