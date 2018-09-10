Bharat Bandh today: Who’s supporting it and who's not

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Opposition led by Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday in the wake of rising fuel prices and the falling value of the rupee against the dollar.

The Congress has accused the government of making false promises to the common man and called for Bharat Bandh to protest against the rise in fuel prices and other commitments.

Apart from the above-mentioned reason, the Congress will be demanding an immediate reduction of central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST among others.

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will also raise the issue of the increase in the attacks against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

Normal life is expected to be disrupted today as the opposition parties have vowed to make the bandh a success.

The Bandh will be observed from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, September 10.

Who are supporting it

The DMK in Tamil Nadu, the JDS(S) in Karnataka and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have vowed to extend support the strike. The Samajwadi Party and the National Congress Party (NCP) have also pledged their support for the bandh. A few of the Left parties, including in West Bengal, have also called for the bandh on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to protest against the Bandh on Monday, though its said that it backed the issues raised by the Opposition parties calling for the strike. The state government also issued a directive to state government employees that no casual leave will be granted on Monday.

The Goa Congress unit has also said that it would not participate in the Bandh tomorrow so as to not cause inconvenience to people ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi.

Muslim League in flood-ravaged Kerala has also decided to stay away from the bandh.

What will remain closed

Schools in Odisha will remain shut on Monday, as per the directive issued by the state government.

In Karnataka, buses are expected to stay off the roads while several schools and colleges in Bengaluru have declared holiday tomorrow as transport services are likely to be hit.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC, BMTC, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Private Taxi Owners Association, Tours and Travels Taxi Association, Auto Drivers' Association will participate in the bandh in the state.