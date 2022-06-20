Bharat Bandh today against 'Agnipath', states on high alert

Bharath Bandh: How much of an impact did day 1 have

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 20: Amidst widespread protests in the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath', an army recruitment scheme, and calls for Bharat Bandh on Monday several state governments have tightened security in view of the reported call.

Haryana: Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

Kerala:Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property.

State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.

The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20, it said.

Besides that, police would also be putting up pickets and patrolling important locations from tonight, the release said.

Jharkhand: Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 is already in place in the district, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police warned FIR would be registered against anyone found engaged in activities that violate the law.

Punjab: Punjab has directed the force to monitor activities of social media groups that were allegedly spreading misinformation about the initiative.

Initially, under the 'Agnipath' scheme, youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Subsequently, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified.

Thereafter, the Central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.

Those recruited under the scheme would be known as 'Agniveers'.

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 7:17 [IST]