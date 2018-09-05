Bharat Bandh on Sep 6: MP on ‘very high’ alert

Gwalior, Sep 5: Ahead of the Bharat Bandh call on September 6 (tomorrow), security is at an all time high in several states, especially Madhya Pradesh. The bandh call has been made to protest the SC/ST Amendment bill passed in Parliament last month.

Around 30 organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh on the social media. There is however a high alert in Madhya Pradesh, where Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior (city), Bhind, Shivpuri, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts.

It is however not clear what the impact of the bandh would be. Officials tell OneIndia that the bandh call is unlike to have much impact in the rest of the country. Certain pockets would be affected. We are assessing the situation and would ensure that everything passes off peacefully. The Union Home Ministry also is in touch with officials in the states over the issue.

Also Read | MP on high alert as upper caste groups set to protest amendment to SC/ST Act

The Madhya Pradesh government had declared a high alert after several social organisations representing upper castes have mobilised thousands of youth to protest against the amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday.

The organisations say this comes in the wake of resentment among the anti-reservationists being built up in the state. Security is particularly high in the Chambal-Gwalior region, which had in April witnessed violence in which 8 persons had died and several others were injured.

The police fear that the Dalits youths may come out on the streets to counter the protests by the upper castes. The youth wing head of the Sanadhya Sabha, Gagan Tiwari said that they expect a gathering of over 20,000 at Phoolbagh on Friday. We have requested the government to identify anti-social elements, Tiwari also said.