Bharat Bandh on Sep 10: Bengaluru to be worst hit, what will be open and closed

New Delhi, Sep 9: Normal life is likely to be affected due to the day long Bharat Bandh on Monday. The bandh call was given by an alliance of the opposition parties and trade unions in protest against the rising prices of petroleum products.

Normal life will be affected in Bengaluru as the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition has lent support to the Bharat Bandh.

"We have called for a bandh on Monday from 6 am to 3 pm and we have the support from all the Left parties and other political parties besides trade unions. Pro-Kannada organisations, KSRTC and BMTC workers' unions have also expressed support to our cause" said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

While many organisations have come out in support of the bandh, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association has chosen to be neutral.

"We are not a political organisation even though we are severely hit by the fuel price hike like any other citizen. We have extended moral support and called for a meeting on September 21 to discuss the future course of action," said G R Shanmugappa, president of South India Motor Transport Association.

The education department has made it clear that there would be no holiday for schools and colleges. However, the Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka has left it to the discretion of the individual school managements.

What will be affected:

Taxi services

Government and private bus services

Private, airport taxis

Schools, colleges, commercial establishments

Cinema halls, multiplexes and shopping malls

What will not be affected:

Hospitals

Emergency services

Milk supply

Medical shops

Metro services