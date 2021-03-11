Bharat Bandh on March 26

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26 to mark four months of their protests.

Farmer leader, Bhuta Singh said that the farmers along with the trade unions will also protest the hike in fuel prices. We will observe a complete Bharat Bandh on March 26.

He said that the peaceful bandh will be effective from morning to evening. He also said that the farmers will observe Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao on March 19.

The farmers have also decided to celebrate Shaheedi Divas of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. On March 28 the new farm laws will be burnt, Bhuta Singh also said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding the repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Centre and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.