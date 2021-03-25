Explained: Why traders, transporters are calling for Bharat Bandh?

New Delhi, Mar 25: A six-hour bharat bandh called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to mark four months of farmers' agitation against the three Central farm laws, is likely to affect normal life on Friday.

The farmers body has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, from 6 am to 6 pm. All road and rail transport, markets and other public places would be closed across the country.

Bharat Bandh on 26th March 2021: who are supporting

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has claimed support fromtrade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, workers' unions, including agricultural workers unions, transporter associations, traders and arhtiya associations, teachers' associations, students and youth associations.

Reportedly, the banned CPI (Maoists) has extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by the 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha' on March 26.

Bharat Bandh on 26th March 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

The farmers union has clarified that the states and union territories where Assembly Elections are going to take place will be exempt from Bharat Bandh on 26 March.

Emergency services will not be hit The emergency services like availability of medicine, supply of milk, ambulance and hospital services will not be affected.

Commuters may face problems as all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country.

Banking services to be hit Banking services like deposit and withdrawal and cheque clearing are likely to be affected due to the strike.