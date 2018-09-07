  • search

Bharat Bandh: Nation wide shut down on September 10

    New Delhi, Sep 7: While the Bharat Bandh called on September 6 received a tepid response, India could expect a shut down on September 10. The Congress party said that it would organise a nationwide shutdown on September 10 against the government's 'fuel loot.'

    Congress communication in-charge, Randeep Surjewala blamed the government for the fuel price hike and alleged that the present government had earned crores of rupees in imposing tax on petrol and diesel.

    Bharat Bandh: Nation wide shut down on September 10
    Representational Image

    "The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

    He also said that petrol and diesel be brought under GST, so that the common man whose budget has gone haywire is given the required relief. We call upon other groups, NGOs to join this people's movement, he said.

    Petrol prices in New Delhi and Mumbai rose to an all-time high of Rs 79.51 and Rs 86.91 per litre respectively, on Thursday. Diesel prices too rose up by Rs 0.36 per litre in Delhi (Rs 71.55 per litre) and Rs 0.42 in Mumbai (Rs 75.96 per litre).

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 7:35 [IST]
