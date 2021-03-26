Bharat Bandh LIVE: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

New Delhi, Mar 26: Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre''s new agri laws.
According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers'' agitation at Delhi''s three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.
Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.
Farmers protest Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES:
11:46 AM, 26 Mar
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said "Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh are now open."
11:46 AM, 26 Mar
The entry and exit gates of Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure in view of Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.
10:37 AM, 26 Mar
भारत का इतिहास गवाह है कि सत्याग्रह से ही अत्याचार, अन्याय व अहंकार का अंत होता है।
Protestors block railway track in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha
10:05 AM, 26 Mar
Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled: Indian Railways
10:01 AM, 26 Mar
The SKM, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.
9:57 AM, 26 Mar
Blockades on various state highways were also reported in Naraingarh and Mullana in Haryana, police said.
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
The farmers also blocked the Ambala-Rajpura Highway on the Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu barrier, and the Ambala-Hisar Highway near Ambala City.
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said.
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said.
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
9:56 AM, 26 Mar
9:57 AM, 26 Mar
10:01 AM, 26 Mar
10:05 AM, 26 Mar
10:11 AM, 26 Mar
10:12 AM, 26 Mar
#WATCH A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/gkPWwKnTiP
11:46 AM, 26 Mar
