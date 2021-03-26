Bharat Bandh LIVE: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 26: Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre''s new agri laws.

    Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protesters block roads, railway tracks

    According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers'' agitation at Delhi''s three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

    Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.

    Farmers protest Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES:

    11:46 AM, 26 Mar
    Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said "Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh are now open."
    11:46 AM, 26 Mar
    The entry and exit gates of Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure in view of Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.
    10:37 AM, 26 Mar
    Rahul Gandhi tweets in support of Bharat Bandh
    10:12 AM, 26 Mar
    Protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border
    10:11 AM, 26 Mar
    Protestors block railway track in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha
    10:05 AM, 26 Mar
    Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled: Indian Railways
    10:01 AM, 26 Mar
    The SKM, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.
    9:57 AM, 26 Mar
    Blockades on various state highways were also reported in Naraingarh and Mullana in Haryana, police said.
    9:56 AM, 26 Mar
    The farmers also blocked the Ambala-Rajpura Highway on the Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu barrier, and the Ambala-Hisar Highway near Ambala City.
    9:56 AM, 26 Mar
    While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said.
    9:56 AM, 26 Mar
    Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said.

