Farmers' Protest: Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat Bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Bharat Bandh on March 26 from 6 am to 6 pm: Kisan Morcha appeals citizens to honour their 'Annadata'

Bharat Bandh on 26th March 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

Security arrangements in place for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday: Delhi Police

Bharat Bandh today: Disruptions expected in some parts of the country

Bharat Bandh LIVE: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre''s new agri laws.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers'' agitation at Delhi''s three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.

Farmers protest Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES: