    Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly Elections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

    Bhagwant Mann to be AAPs Punjab CM candidate

    He had on January 13 asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

    Kejriwal then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

    "The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

    The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that the entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.

    Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

