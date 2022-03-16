Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as Punjab CM

UP man held over objectionable post on CM Adityanath, Mayawati on social media

Chandigarh, Mar 16: Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan-ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. He took oath in Punjabi.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The Punjab cabinet can have 18 ministers including the chief minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Mann, the Chief Minister-designate, had invited the people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying it's not he alone, but 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him.