  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Beware! Indian Army cautions soldiers against suspected girl spy on Instagram

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: The Indian Army has issued an advisory to its personnel against an Instagram profile 'Oyesomya' believed to be targeting officers and Special Forces' troops, news agency ANI reported.

    Beware! Indian Army cautions soldiers against suspected girl spy on Instagram

    However, the social media handle has now been deleted.

    The said Instagram profile is no longer available. Last year, it was reported that a Pakistani spy who went by the name 'Sejal', 'Neha' and 'Pooja' honeytrapped a youth named Nishant Agarwal from Nagpur's Brahmos Unit for allegedly selling defence secrets about India's missile systems to his Pakistani ISI handlers.

    The army intelligence wing is tasked with the counterintelligence in the army, which also includes detecting enemy spies in military areas.

    [Al-Qaeda offshoot in Valley continues to suffer heavy losses]

    Five cases of honey-trapping were reported between 2015 and 2017, the government had informed Rajya Sabha in February. Four of these cases were reported by the Army, and one by the Air Force. The Navy did not report any such cases.

    Last year, in March 2017, Aftab Ali was arrested for running an espionage racket in Uttar Pradesh.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Read more about:

    instagram pakistan indian army

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 0:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue