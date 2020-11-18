Bengaluru's Covid-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities

Jamboo Savari: Curtains come down on Dasara celebrations without crowds

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Bengaluru's COVID-19 case fatality rate is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday.

"Bengaluru's Covid-19 case fatality rate (1.1%) is the lowest among all major cities in India. With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent", he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,336 new cases of COVID- 19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the death toll to 11,557 in the State. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 729, followed by Tumakuru (89), Mysuru (52), Bengaluru Rural (40), Mandya (38), Hassan and Dakshina Kannada (30), Chikkamagaluru (29), Davangere and Bagalkote (24) and Chikkaballapura (21) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,58,606 infections, followed by Mysuru (49,600) and Ballari (37,938).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,36,880 followed by Mysuru (47,884) and Ballari (37,055).

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today reported a single day rise of 38,617 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India's virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.30 lakh.