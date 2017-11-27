SC rejects plea by lady claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed a Karnataka woman who claimed to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. The court directed the lady who sought a DNA test to be conducted to approach the Karnataka High Court.

Earlier in the day, a 37-year-old Bengaluru woman has petitioned the Supreme Court, claiming herself to be the biological daughter of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The woman identified as Amrutha has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, demanding a DNA test to further prove her claims.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur, is expected to decide whether or not to admit the petition.

In her petition filed on November 22, Amrutha claims that she was adopted and raised by Jayalalithaa's elder sister Shylaja and her husband Sarathy. She also said that just before the death of Sarathy Amrutha learnt the truth about her birth after Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

She also sought for exhumation of Jayalalithaa's body for the DNA test and a cremation thereafter in keeping with Vaishnava Brahmin traditions.

Jayalalithaa died in Chennai after a prolonged illness. The 68-year-old never married and led a fiercely private life.

She was a successful actor before she joined politics and left behind sizable assets in the form of land, houses and jewellery. In her affidavit for the 2016 assembly poll, she declared assets worth ₹113 crore.

OneIndia News