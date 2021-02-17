YouTube
    Bengaluru: Residential complex turns COVID-19 hotspot after a party

    Bengaluru, Feb 16: An apartment complex here has become a COVID-19 hotspot with 103 people testing positive for the coronavirus as a fallout of a party held there early this month, Health officials said.

    Bengaluru: Residential complex turns COVID-19 hotspot after a party
    A majority of infected people were young and asymptomatic and all have been home quarantined, they said, adding the entire multi-storied building has been disinfected.

    According to officials, as many as 45 people had attended a party in the apartment on February 6. A man and his wife, who attended the party, were the first to be found positive for the virus when they took the test to get certificates for travel outside the state.

    On being alerted by them, other participants of the party too got themselves tested. As of Tuesday, 103 were found to be infected.

    Incidentally, the City on Tuesday saw a sudden spike in cases.

    Out of 438 fresh coronavirus cases in the state, as many as 306 were from the city alone. Consequently, the active cases also rose to 4,067, according to the health department bulletin.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 0:12 [IST]
