Bengaluru records 50,895 new Covid-19 cases in just 1 week

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Bengaluru registered close to 51,000 Covid-19 cases in just one week from January 4 to 10, according to a report from the city corporation.

The city had reported between 1,000 to 1,500 cases for six weeks between November 16 to December 27. However, the Garden City logged 50,895 infections in the week between January 4 and 10, as per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

It is reported that the testing have increased in the last week which might be one of the reasons why the reported cases are high in the last one week. As per the BBMP, the tests which were three lakh to 3.5 lakh a week, is scaled up to 5.88 lakh.

In the same perioed, 3,385 patients have recuperated and 16 people died.

The upward swing started from December 28 to January 3 when there were 6,448 infections and 23 deaths due to COVID-19. According to the data, the daily infection that hovered between 150 and 269 from December 1 to 27 suddenly saw a jump on December 28 when the infection went up to 400, as per a PTI report.

The biggest spike during the prevailing third wave was seen on Monday when the city logged 10,800 cases.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 14,473 fresh Covid-19 cases. 1356 patients recovered while five people died. The active caseload in the state stands at 73,260. On Tuesday, the state conducted 1,40,452 Covid-19 tests.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 22:32 [IST]